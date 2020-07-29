WALLA WALLA — A privacy breach at the Walla Walla Veterans Affairs Medical Center is bringing more security measures to the facility, according to a press release from U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
The Walla Walla facility is mailing notices to 687 veterans whose information was involved in the attack, according to the press release.
Letters for veterans who have died have been sent to next of kin to be on the lookout for suspicious behavior.
According to Veterans Affairs, Benefits Recovery Specialists Inc., a former contractor with the VA, notified the department on June 4 about malware it found on company systems on April 30.
BRSI then hired cyber security specialists and "immediately began an internal investigation taking the affected systems offline to remove the malware and ensure the security of its information systems," according to the press release.
A forensic investigation found that on or about May 29, the press release stated, "an unauthorized actor deployed Maze ransomware within BRSI’s systems."
Additionally, Veterans Health Administration files containing personal information may have been among those accessed or acquired between April 20-30. The unauthorized software gained access to full names, dates of birth, full or partial Social Security numbers and the facilities patients visited.
So far, Veterans Affairs reported, "there is no indication the unauthorized actor has misused any of the information.
The Walla Walla center serves 19,000 veterans. The Veterans Health Administration also is offering free credit monitoring to those whose Social Security numbers may have been affected.
