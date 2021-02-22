WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center in Walla Walla, Washington, which serves veterans in Northeast Oregon, is holding a virtual Black History Month event Thursday, Feb. 25, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The day-long event will feature numerous presenters and some musical presentations. All can attend via Webex using their smartphone, computer, tablet or other electronic device. Participate for the entire event, or drop in and out as your schedule permits. For more details and to access the online celebration, go to www.wallawalla.va.gov/features/BHM_2021.asp.
The Walla Walla VA in a press release also invited women veterans to participate in a women veterans COVID-19 telephone town hall Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. hosted by the VA Portland Health Care System.
Topics to be discussed will include information about the COVID-19 vaccine and side effects. Walla Walla VA personnel will be listening in on the call in order to address any issues or questions by women veterans in its area.
Participants must register for the event no later than Wednesday, Feb. 24, in order to receive access information.
Details can be found at www.portland.va.gov/services/women/index.asp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.