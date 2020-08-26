LA GRANDE — La Grande business owner Christopher Jennings and city police are looking for the culprit who vandalized the mural in the alleyway between hq and Becky’s Studio of Dance off Depot Street.
Sometime late Friday night, someone spray painted profanity across the more than 20-year-old mural of flowers. Jennings said he found the graffiti Saturday morning and reported it to the La Grande Police Department.
“It seems pretty adolescent,” Jennings said. “What really bothers me is that mural is such a positive nook in the community. I see families and students and people come and take pictures in front of it. To have that be smudged in the middle of our cultural district is a shame.”
La Grande police detective Jason Hays said there are no leads in the case. Jennings said there are security cameras nearby, but Hays said the responding officer found there were no cameras in the area. The graffiti displays a profanity, a racial slur and possibly an anti-police slogan. Hays said the graffiti also could reference a rap group and its music.
Jennings is inviting local artists to fix the mural and possibly create a bigger project with more art in the alley. Jennings said he would like to see the person who damaged the mural caught and to have them help restore the local landmark. However, restoring the mural could be difficult, according to Jennings, because it will mean matching the colors of the paint. He said he wants to keep as much of the original look and feel as possible.
“It is not something we want to have in downtown La Grande,” Jennings said. “We are going to get artists to revitalize the alleyway, and get rid of the graffiti at a minimum.”
