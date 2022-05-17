LA GRANDE — A Vernonia man faces charges of strangulation, felony assault, menacing, harassment and possession of methamphetamine after Oregon State Police arrested him Saturday, May 14.
Bradley Alan Olson, 42, was arrested on two outstanding warrants charging him with a total of two counts of strangulation; plus one count of possession of between 2 and less than 10 grams of methamphetamine; fourth-degree assault, a Class C felony; menacing and harassment.
None of the charges were related to anything the arresting OSP trooper observed, according to state police.
Olson was arrested after state police received a report of a man who abandoned a motorcycle on Interstate 84 near a westbound off-ramp east of La Grande. State police contacted Olson, who had walked to the Flying J Travel Center, and then did an investigation and discovered the warrants for his arrest.
OSP took Olson into custody without incident and booked him into the Union County Jail, La Grande, and bail was set at $69,000.
Olson’s motorcycle was not towed but a family member was contacted to arrange for its recovery.
