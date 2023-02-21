NORTH POWDER — Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort is inviting local veterans and their families to ski on Monday, Feb. 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lift tickets, rentals and lessons will be free (children must be at least 7 years old for group lessons). Lunch is included, and veterans resources will be on site.

