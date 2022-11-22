Union County District Attorney Kelsie McDaniel, Victim Assistance Program Director Valerie Schlichting and Director of Working Dogs Oregon Darin Campbell sit with the newest member of the District Attorney's team — victim advocate K-9 specialist Blossom on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
Director of Working Dogs Oregon Darin Campbell cuddles with Blossom at the Union County District Attorney's Office on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Campbell trained Blossom as a victim advocate K-9 specialist. She will be joining the DA's office and helping individuals through the court process.
Blossom sits in the Union County District Attorney's Office on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. She is the newest team member at the team and will assist individuals going through the court process.
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
LA GRANDE — Union County District Attorney’s Office new hire hasn’t practiced law before — she doesn’t have a law degree nor any plans to get one. Instead, she has four big paws, a wagging tail and a sweet face.
District Attorney Kelsie McDaniel welcomed Blossom to the team from Working Dogs Oregon — a charity organization that promotes education and advocacy for all working dogs and trains a wide variety of working dogs from law enforcement units to crisis response.
“We’re really excited to have her,” McDaniel said.
During the day Blossom will either be at the district attorney’s office or out in the community, McDaniel said. Her main handler will be Victim Assistance Program Director Valerie Schlichting and her primary job is to help assist people going through the court process.
McDaniel said Blossom is a consistent and calming presence by the victim's side through a highly stressful situation and can be there every step of the way — from meeting with members of the district attorney's office to speaking with the grand jury to testifying in court.
“She’s going to take down so many hurdles and allow them to tell their stories,” Working Dogs Oregon Director Darin Campbell said.
Dogs such as Blossom are originally in training to become service dogs, according to Campbell. Working Dogs Oregon partners with Dogs For Better Lives — a nonprofit that trains service dogs focusing in hearing or autism assistance. Not every dog in training is fit to be a service dog, Campbell said, and Working Dogs Oregon gets the cream of the crop of these “career change dogs.”
Blossom was too social, which is not a great trait for a service dog who needs to focus solely on one person. But being a really social dog who wants to meet everyone is beneficial for the work Blossom will be doing in Union County.
Campbell said Blossom also will be a resource for the community to utilize.
Blossom’s training with Working Dogs Oregon involved exposing her to as many things as possible. She needed to be able to remain under her handler’s control no matter what situation presented itself, while still remaining social. Campbell and Blossom also worked with law enforcement during her training. She has seen people in different states and does not react negatively to anything, he said.
Campbell and McDaniel met with La Grande Police Chief Gary Bell to discuss the work Blossom can do for those in crisis or who have experienced trauma. There is a benefit to being around a dog while in crisis because the dog helps shift their focus away from the trauma, according to Campbell.
Blossom and Schlichting can go into the field with law enforcement and major crimes to assist victims or witnesses. The pair will be doing ride-alongs with police so officers know what additional resources are available to them.
Schlichting also plans on doing community outreach and service with Blossom — visiting senior centers and the hospital.
“With her making the rounds everyone in Union County will be happier,” Campbell said.
