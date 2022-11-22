LA GRANDE — Union County District Attorney’s Office new hire hasn’t practiced law before — she doesn’t have a law degree nor any plans to get one. Instead, she has four big paws, a wagging tail and a sweet face.

District Attorney Kelsie McDaniel welcomed Blossom to the team from Working Dogs Oregon — a charity organization that promotes education and advocacy for all working dogs and trains a wide variety of working dogs from law enforcement units to crisis response.

