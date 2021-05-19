LA GRANDE — The annual Eastern Oregon University Spring Symposium is an opportunity for undergraduate students to showcase and present their creative activities and accomplished studies to fellow students, faculty and the community.
This year the symposium is Thursday and Friday, May 20-21 and virtual, which creates an opportunity for on campus and online students to participate and allows families and friends from everywhere to watch the students present their research and experiences, according to a press release from EOU.
The presentations range from the sciences to sociology to music and beyond. More than 50 individuals are participating in the 2021 symposium, the press release stated, referring to the variety of presentation titles such as “Aerospike Nozzles, the Future of Rockets,” “Crib to Criminal, Books to Bars: The African American Male Struggle Within the Preschool to Prison Pipeline” and “Anxiety, Depression, Passive and Active Suicidal Ideation during COVID-19: A Virus That Affects the Mind and the Lungs.”
EOU librarian Sally Mielke, who organized the virtual event with fellow librarian Sarah Ralston, said in the press release, “Because we’re involved with all students in every program, we see the variety of research, we see the variety of interests. So, I think we have a natural inclination to try to promote and showcase the wonderful things that students are interested in.”
To watch presentations during the two-day symposium, go to the eou.edu/symposium website and join the Zoom link that corresponds with the presentation you are interested in seeing. Dates and times for presentations also are posted there.
