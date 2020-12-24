LA GRANDE — Teacher candidates in Eastern Oregon University’s Master of Arts in Teaching program can practice leading a classroom without actually being in one.
Innovative software called Mursion allows soon-to-be-teachers to carry out lesson plans with a simulated class, the university reported in a press release. A teacher avatar acts out lectures and interacts with virtual students.
A second platform, GoReact, allows EOU professors observing a practice lesson to pause the simulation to provide feedback. Candidates also can rewind the recording to watch playbacks on the spot.
“This has become vital because of COVID-19, but it’s also something we were planning on trying regardless,” said Rae Ette Newman, associate professor of education. “It’s pretty exciting for teacher candidates. Even though the classroom looks a lot different, they are being offered opportunities to hone their skills.”
The simulated practicum is just one tool in EOU’s instructional tool kit. Kristin Johnson, an academic adviser for graduate students in the College of Education, said candidates still are paired with experienced classroom teachers whom they apprentice with throughout the entire year.
The MAT program also is short — 10 months to earn a teaching license and a master’s degree.
Johnson said it’s uncommon to be able to earn both in less than a year.
Most classes are online, but students gather with their cohorts on campus six times throughout the program. The cohorts are split by which level — elementary or secondary — the candidates are looking to teach.
“We build strong relationships that extend beyond graduation to support working teachers,” Newman said. “Because we are in a cohort, the candidates also build a support network for their careers.”
Newman estimated more than 95% of graduates are hired right after completing their licensure. The pandemic has limited some of the facets of the program, but accommodations are in place so candidates can meet program requirements.
EOU coordinates an advisory council to assess the program’s curriculum and ensure it aligns with the needs of schools districts across the region. Every district with an EOU alumnus teaching in it is invited to join the council as a partner. The partnerships also help fill teacher shortages in Oregon, according to EOU.
