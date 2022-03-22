LA GRANDE — When cold weather strikes, the Union County Warming Station opens its doors to those in need of shelter.
The warming station concluded its fourth year of operation this March, providing temporary housing and services for homeless individuals during the coldest months of the year. With a number of individuals and organizations combining efforts, the station’s board and volunteers credit a community effort for keeping the service up and running through 2022.
“It keeps people alive — that’s the main reason we do it,” said Lisa Ladendorff, the shelter’s board treasurer. “It was probably one of our smoothest years ever. We had very minimal law enforcement calls or mental health calls.”
The Union County Warming Station officially closed its 2022 season on Tuesday, March 15, holding a lunch-in to celebrate the efforts of its numerous volunteers on March 19.
In its second year at the 3rd Street location, the Union County Warming Station experienced a busy year throughout the 2021-22 winter months. The space has a maximum capacity of 20, which allows 18 individuals to join two volunteers on a nightly basis throughout the winter — in the case of more than 18 individuals seeking shelter, the station partners with Community Connection to provide emergency motel rooms for those in need. In addition to the 18 individuals staying the night, roughly 25 visitors attend the shelter for meals.
“For four months every night of the week, volunteers are providing homemade, hot meals for about 25 people,” Ladendorff said. “It’s pretty incredible when you think about it.”
According to Ladendorff, the shelter saw a steady flow of individuals throughout the year. Many of these people were regular attendees who are from La Grande.
“In the beginning of the year, we were actually not as packed full. By the time the season was ending, we were hitting full capacity most nights,” Ladendorff said. “The weather plays a big role.”
The 2022 season marked the first time that the warming station was able to employ a paid employee, thanks to grants. Cassidy Porter, the station’s manager, was able to contribute to the shelter as a paid employee starting this past December.
Many volunteers put in countless hours for the shelter, providing any resource they can. According to Ladendorff, roughly 60 volunteers give their time to the shelter and about 15 individuals regularly volunteer efforts to provide meals for the homeless.
Ellen Martin, a volunteer, works night shifts that start at 10 p.m. and conclude at 3 a.m. the next morning. She also does laundry for the shelter, cleaning bed sheets every time they were used by an individual.
“It’s nice that we have that place for them to be warm and safe,” Martin said.
According to Martin, any given night can be unpredictable. She noted that a core group of individuals typically frequent the station, building relationships with each other and with volunteers. Martin stated that, despite their perception, many homeless individuals at the warming station are attempting to become more stable.
“Last year, there was one fellow who came, had dinner and went to bed. He was up and out the door in the morning because he had a job. He just didn’t have a place to stay and couldn’t save up enough money to afford a place to live,” Martin said.
Kate Gekeler, a board member at the station, said it can take homeless individuals months to become self-sufficient enough to afford housing. The warming station is able to serve as a warm place to stay as individuals look to get back on their feet.
Kay Durham, a volunteer, recalled fond experiences getting to know attendees at the Union County Warming Station. She noted that the perception of the homeless can often be negative, but that services like the station can help individuals in need of assistance.
“Not every situation is the same. The attitude has to change,” Durham said. “We’re all humans. It doesn’t matter what your circumstances are.”
