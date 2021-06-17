LA GRANDE — La Grande Parks and Recreation is looking for volunteers and participants for the Grande Tour Annual Bike Ride on June 26-27.
The 134-mile ride will begin on Saturday, June 26, at 7:30 a.m. at Riverside Park. From there, cyclists will follow the Scenic Bikeway route through La Grande, Union, North Powder and end at Geiser-Pollman Park in Baker City. On Sunday, bicyclists will ride through Union and Cove before returning to La Grande.
In previous years, the event has brought in up to 20 riders, and organizer Jessie Wilson said she hopes to get as many participants as possible. Registration is $65 and available on the La Grande Parks and Recreation website until June 20.
Along the route, volunteers at designated stations will provide riders with snacks, drinks and some shade to rest. The parks and rec department is looking for organizations to sponsor and set up six stations. Each group is asked to provide their own snacks and drinks.
“This is an opportunity for all of those who are sponsoring a pit stop to support our local outdoor events while providing information about their organization or program,” Wilson said in a press release. “It is also an excellent opportunity for a service project for anyone looking for those opportunities.”
To sponsor a booth, volunteers can contact Wilson at 541-962-0514.
