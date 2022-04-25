Volunteers Meadow Fossek, left, and Heidi VanSchoonhoven dig up invasive plants during the Cove Community Association Earth Day cleanup event on Saturday, April 23, 2022. A group of roughly 20 volunteers removed invasive plants from the Tish Croom Nature Trail next to the Cove Ascension School. The large field and surrounding walking path are part of a larger effort to restore the area to its once thriving role as a growing and gathering spot for tribal first foods such as greens, berries, seeds, fruits, nuts and fish. The riparian area served as a gathering site for Cayuse, Umatilla, Walla Walla and Nez Perce tribes.
Native plants stand protected from wildlife by metal fencing along the Tish Croom Nature Trail, a roughly 1-mile loop walking trail next to the Cove Ascension School on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The Cove Community Association organized an Earth Day cleanup event attended by approximately 20 volunteers who removed invasive plants along the trail and the nearby large field. The cleanup was part of a larger effort to restore the area to its once thriving role as a growing and gathering spot for tribal first foods such as greens, berries, seeds, fruits, nuts and fish. The riparian area served as a gathering site for Cayuse, Umatilla, Walla Walla and Nez Perce tribes.
Volunteers Meadow Fossek, left, and Heidi VanSchoonhoven dig up invasive plants during the Cove Community Association Earth Day cleanup event on Saturday, April 23, 2022. A group of roughly 20 volunteers removed invasive plants from the Tish Croom Nature Trail next to the Cove Ascension School. The large field and surrounding walking path are part of a larger effort to restore the area to its once thriving role as a growing and gathering spot for tribal first foods such as greens, berries, seeds, fruits, nuts and fish. The riparian area served as a gathering site for Cayuse, Umatilla, Walla Walla and Nez Perce tribes.
Native plants stand protected from wildlife by metal fencing along the Tish Croom Nature Trail, a roughly 1-mile loop walking trail next to the Cove Ascension School on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The Cove Community Association organized an Earth Day cleanup event attended by approximately 20 volunteers who removed invasive plants along the trail and the nearby large field. The cleanup was part of a larger effort to restore the area to its once thriving role as a growing and gathering spot for tribal first foods such as greens, berries, seeds, fruits, nuts and fish. The riparian area served as a gathering site for Cayuse, Umatilla, Walla Walla and Nez Perce tribes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.