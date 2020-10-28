LA GRANDE — With less than a week until election night, more than half of the registered voters in Union County have turned in their ballots.
Voters have dropped off 9,884 ballots as of Tuesday Oct. 27, a 51.9% voter turnout, according to Union County Clerk Robin Church. In the 2016 General Election, 4,669 voters returned ballots with five days left before election night. Church said 79% of Union County voters participated in the 2016 election.
Union County voters also have a new place to drop off ballots.
Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande, now has an official ballot drop-off box. The box will be open until 8 p.m. on election night, Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Cook Memorial Library Director Kip Roberson said the library is the city’s newest ballot drop-off site. Voters also can drop ballots at the Union County Clerk’s Office at 1001 Fourth St., La Grande.
“This election, we’re all voting in an environment where some politicians, especially at the federal level, are trying to raise doubts about the security of voting by mail and the ability of the post office to deliver mail-in ballots on time,” Roberson said. “So many libraries across the country are using their unimpeachable reputations to offer stability as ballot drop-off sites.”
He said libraries as ballot drop-off sites has been commonplace across Oregon for years, and when he realized La Grande City Hall was no longer a drop-off site, leaving just one in the town, he convinced Church the library was the perfect location for another drop box.
