UNION COUNTY — Local voters have more than sheriff, county commissioner, legislative and congressional races on their minds as they weigh in on the May 19 election. They also are determining the fate of a measure that could improve how effectively Union County can prevent an outbreak of West Nile Virus and other mosquito-borne diseases.
A four-year local option operating levy, Measure 31-100, would raise close to $1.3 million for the Union County Vector Control District over the next four years. Funds from the levy would go toward mosquito control services.
The measure would cost Union County property owners 16 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, according to a statement on ballots for the May 19 primary election. This means the owner of a $100,000 home would pay $16 a year for the levy.
Passage of Measure 31-100 would renew an operating levy that has been in place since 2008. A four-year operating levy of the same rate was first approved by voters in May of 2008 and was renewed by voters in 2012 and 2016, according to the Union County election ballot.
Chris Law, manager of the Union County Vector Control District, said passage of the levy would help his department upgrade the services it provides.
“We are looking at expanding our services by using new technology,” Law said.
He explained this would allow his district to make greater use of safer organic products and do aerial applications with drones. Law said with unmanned aircraft his staff would be able to treat large areas in much less time, thus creating the potential to treat more acres.
Law said a drone could treat a 180-acre area in 30-40 minutes, a task that would take several people working on the ground two to three hours to do.
“We would be able to treat areas more effectively and get more treatments done,” Law said.
Law said passage of the levy would put Union County in a better position to prevent the spread of the sometimes deadly West Nile Virus and also possibly the Zika virus, which has gotten as far north as Mexico and may someday make it to Oregon. The Zika virus can cause serious neurological complications.
Should the Union County Vector Control District not be approved, Law said he would still pursue making technology upgrades. He said it would take one to two years longer to get them in place though without passage of the levy.
The proposed levy would raise about $304,000 in 2020-21, $314,000 in 2021-22, $325,000 in 2022-23 and $336,000 in 2023-24, according to the election ballot. These estimates are based on information from the Union County Assessor’s Office.
Ballots for the May election were sent out late last week by the Union County Clerk’s Office. They must be returned by May 19.
