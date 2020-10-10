This is the first of a two-part series on voting. The second part, breaking down the margin between Kate Brown and Knute Buehler in 2018, runs Tuesday, Oct. 13.
LA GRANDE — Robin Church is adamant about voters making sure their voices are heard.
The Union County clerk this week talked with The Observer not only about the importance of voting in next month's general election and understanding that votes do count, but ho margins — both large and small — can be made up by the votes that are left on the table.
Church wants to dispel a notion she said Eastern Oregon residents often carry — that their vote doesn't count at the state level.
That is true only if a person elects not to vote, she said.
"I've been trying to tell people for years 'You do count, you just choose not to,'" she said. "They choose not to be heard because they refuse to vote, and that's my personal opinion."
Church cited the example of the close 2018 Oregon governor's race between Knute Buehler and Kate Brown. Less than 120,000 ballots decided the race in which smaller counties didn't vote at the level of larger counterparts.
A local, more recent election — Union County's May primary for sheriff — points to the importance of voting as well as being sure to sign ballots.
In that election, registered voters in the county cast 10,556 ballots out of more than 18,500. That's a turnout of about 57%, which means nearly 8,000 voters did not take part.
Deputy Cody Bowen won the primary easily to reach the November general elections with close to 42% of the vote. But the 4,305 votes for Bowen were just more than half of the number of voters who did not submit a ballot.
The race for second and third was much tighter. Sheriff Boyd Rasmussen won by only 133 votes over Bill Miller. That difference accounts for just 1.67% of the number of voters who did not participate. A fifth of those who did not vote would have been enough to make up the margin between Bowen and Rasmussen. There even were enough non-voters that Shane Rollins, who finished fourth with 785 votes, could have ended up closer in the race.
"Any one of those could have won with those votes," Church said of the nearly 8,000 uncast ballots.
The clerk also explained what leads to which ballots the clerk's office challenges and, potentially, cannot count.
Challenges arise when a ballot is unsigned or the signature doesn't match what is on file. The office might also base a challenge on a residence, though that is much less likely, Church said.
If a ballot is challenged, the clerk's office will notify the voter by mail. The person has two weeks from the end of the election to certify their signature, either by resigning the ballot or filling out and signing a new registration card.
The Union County Clerk's Office in May could not count 201 ballots. While that is just 1.87% of all ballots turned in, it is enough, in theory, to have changed the result of the Rasmussen-Miller race for second.
Church explained the clerk's office doesn't wait until the election is over to notify voters their ballots are contested. She said if they receive a ballot early that needs verified, they will send the letter as soon as they receive the ballot.
"They can fix it before the election," she said.
Under- and over-voting also happened at close to a 2% rate. In the May sheriff's race, 203 voters marked nothing on the race, and 12 voted for more than one candidate.
"There's no fixing it. Once the signature (is verified), they separate the ballots," Church said. "Nobody knows whose ballot that is."
Voters new to Oregon have until Tuesday, Oct. 13, to register to vote. Ballots will be mailed on Wednesday, Oct. 14. Church said people who haven't receive their ballots by Oct. 21 should call the clerk's office.
"Don't wait until election day," she added.
The clerk said that in a worst-case scenario, where an individual doesn't get a ballot, asks for a new one, and still hasn't received it by the election, they can ask for one over the counter at the clerk's office.
Those already registered can update their address up until election day in the event of a late address change. A second ballot, then, would be sent to them and invalidate the first ballot.
Church said ballots should be sent back no later than Oct. 27 to ensure they are received by Nov. 3. Otherwise, voters can put them in a drop box. Voters in each city in Union County — except for Summerville and La Grande — can place theirs in the drop box at city hall. La Grande voters will need to drop theirs off at the clerk's office at the corner of Fourth Street and K Avenue. Church said a second drop box may be installed at Cook Memorial Library in La Grande in time for the election.
