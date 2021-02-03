LA GRANDE — A familiar face at La Grande Middle School is set to become its next principal.
Chris Wagner, an assistant principal at La Grande Middle School the past three years, takes the helm as the school’s lead starting July 1.
“I’m honored and excited,” Wagner said. “This is definitely where I want to be. The people who work here are incredible.”
Wagner will succeed Kyle McKinney, who will retire June 30 after serving as LMS’s principal for 14 years.
McKinney has served as an educator in the La Grande School District for almost 24 years. He earlier was LMS’s assistant principal for four years and was a math teacher for six years at La Grande High School.
Wagner, whose wife, Holly, is a third grade teacher at Island City Elementary School, began his career with the La Grande School District in 2010 when he joined the middle school staff. He taught sixth grade at the school for two years before becoming a math teacher, where he instructed students in seventh and eighth grades. He said he has big shoes to fill in following McKinney.
“I have been honored to work closely with him,” said Wagner.
Wagner said he has learned many valuable lessons from McKinney, including the importance of being consistent and making students the top priority.
“Make all decisions based on what is best for kids. Kids are the bottom line,” Wagner said in explaining McKinney’s philosophy, which the new principal said he also will embrace.
Wagner in 2018-19 wore two hats, serving as a halftime assistant principal at LMS and Central Elementary School. He was the first LGSD educator in at least 30 years to have such a dual role.
La Grande School District Superintendent George Mendoza said in a press release he has high regard for Wagner.
“There is a rapport and respect that exist between Mr. Wagner and our middle school students, staff, parents, and community,” Mendoza said. “His goals align well with our district values, beliefs, and strategic plan. The district is happy to have him serve LMS in this new role.”
