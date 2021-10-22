LA GRANDE — La Grande residents recently got the chance to have their voices heard in regard to the town’s historic district.
Consultants from Peter Meijer Architect in Portland, along with members of the La Grande Landmarks Commission, led a public walking tour through the historic district in downtown La Grande on Tuesday, Oct. 19. The event engaged public input on the upcoming standard amendments updates and allowed for feedback on the current state of the historic district.
“We had a surprisingly great turnout,” said Peter Meijer Architect consultant Kristen Minor. “We started hearing some really useful comments and I fully expect to hear more in the coming months.”
Roughly 25 individuals took part in the tour and engaged in a back-and-forth conversation with the consultants leading the way. The walk started at Max Square on Adams Avenue and weaved through other areas of the district on Jefferson Avenue and side streets.
Minor and Tricia Forsi, the preservation consultants present at the tour, pointed out the various aspects of historic buildings in La Grande and the different ways they contribute value to the district. Along the way, the consultants would stop to ask questions and collect feedback as those present expresse their thoughts and concerns.
“The commercial district is so central to La Grande, so people feel very strongly,” Minor said.
The standards for the historic district, which was created in 1999, have resulted in inconsistencies from one project to the next over the years. The aim of the newest standards update is to make the process as consistent and responsive as possible for future applicants and current business and property owners in the district.
“This project is to set those parameters in the right way for this community,” Minor said during the tour.
Tuesday’s walking tour initiated a three-month period of public input and information gathering prior to the amendment updates. Those standards will be drafted in the early months of 2022 and proposed before the public and city council in early spring.
“Our goal is that we want community buy-in on whatever the outcome is,” La Grande Community Development Director Mike Boquist said.
The Peter Meijer consultants and the Landmarks Commission continue to seek public input. A survey regarding the standards is available on the Landmarks Commission’s website through the end of October, with gift cards being awarded randomly to two people who take the survey. Access the survey at www.cityoflagrande.org/landmarks-commission.
The consultants will be following up with phone calls and reaching out to contractors, local businesses, La Grande Main Street Downtown and other organizations. The survey information, as well as any other feedback received from the waking tour, will be a vital element in drafting the new standards.
“We want to have a cross section of people representing different viewpoints,” Minor said. “It can only be successful if we hear from as many people as we can.”
{div id=”highlighter--hover-tools” style=”display: none;”} {/div}
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.