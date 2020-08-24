WALLOWA — Wallowa has given authority to a local official to prosecute violations of city ordinances.
The city council on Tuesday, Aug. 18, voted to authorize city attorney Roland Johnson to prosecute ordinance violations in the Wallowa County Circuit Court in Enterprise. The action is similar to other small towns in the efforts to have a local official prosecute violators.
The court is part of the 10th Judicial District sharing judges with Union County. The judicial district has two elected judges, according to the court’s website.
The move was in response to the city’s restrictions on the number of animals a resident can have on a parcel within city limits. Last month, the council denied a request a resident brought before the body for a variance on the ordinance that would have given him permission to have more horses on his property than allowed.
The most recent action was in response to the apparent disregard of such a restriction by one resident who has more sheep and goats on her property than is allowed. Mayor Gary Hulse said the resident has been ignoring requests to comply with the restriction for more than a year.
City Recorder Carolyn Harshfield said she had met with Johnson on numerous occasions about the issue and letters have been sent, but the issue has not been resolved. City code specifies fines, but at present there is no mechanism for enforcing ordinances.
After the council voted to authorize Johnson to prosecute out-of-compliance cases, members agreed to meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, to work out details. Those details include coming up with a citation form, deciding who will sign it on behalf of the city and how to impose fines.
Harshfield said current city ordinances state fines can be “up to $100 a day per animal.”
Hulse said he recently discussed prosecution of Wallowa city ordinance violations with county District Attorney Rebecca Frolander, and she told him her office doesn’t have the resources to take on the additional case load.
“So, we have no backbone in our ordinances and some people have taken advantage of that,” the mayor said.
But something must be done, city officials agreed.
“Ordinances do have fines if they don’t comply,” Harshfield said. “There have been some cases where we’ve just been completely ignored and other cases, as you guys know, where people have come to the council and asked for an exception.”
Asked if the council planned to establish a hearing officer like Joseph recently did — Joseph also had a similar conversation with Frolander — or like Enterprise has, Hulse said Wallowa will not. He and the council figured mailing or delivering citations and having the city attorney prosecute — which Johnson said is permissible under Oregon law — would be sufficient.
Still, the council agreed having a citation and prosecution process would be effective.
“Once we establish that we can go forward with our fines, people will pay attention more,” Harshfield said.
Hulse said he doesn’t expect the city to make money on the fines, as half will go to the circuit court. He expects the entire process to cost more than what will be accrued in fines.
“But right now, people are just ignoring our ordinances,” he said.
In another matter, the council heard the first monthly report from its new library director, Holly Goebel.
Goebel said she adjusted library hours so they’ll be consistent at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and is working to make sure the library is clean and disinfected.
“We also got our doors re-keyed so that no one can get stuck in the library,” she said.
A new mural also is being painted to refurbish the library’s north wall.
Goebel said she plans to meet with the library board to discuss the next steps it will take with school about to start, distance learning and any COVID-19 pandemic-related measures that can be taken.
Two property issues also were on the agenda.
The council voted to grant a zoning variance on the setback required for Stanley Richardson to construct a garage and a shed at 401 S. Alder St. Both would be a couple of feet inside the required setback.
”We haven’t had any complaints from any of the neighbors,” Hulse said. “They’ve all been supportive of it.”
An apartment Richardson proposes to build atop the garage will have to wait for approval from the fire marshal and the county planning department, council members agreed. They were simply agreeing to the setback variance. The measure was approved 4-1, with Councilman Joe Town voting no.
The other property issue was the proposed vacation of part of a street at 203 Riverside Ave. The property is owned by Ron Gay, who is in the process of selling it.
Hulse said the city could need access through the proposed vacated land.
”The only problem we’re having with it is if any development’s done on the back side, we need to have access,” he said.
Gay noted there already is water and sewer lines to the property that would be isolated by the vacation, and the city hasn’t needed access in the 16 years he’s lived there.
”For that little triangle, you’ve made it useless,” he said.
Hulse said since Gay is in the process of selling, it makes more sense to work with the new landowner and come up with a new decision. The council voted unanimously to deny the vacation request.
