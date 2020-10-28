ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa County Board of Commissioners recently approved a letter supporting the use of some transient lodging tax dollars to fund law enforcement and other emergency services.
The letter supports a concept that came from a letter from Tillamook County requesting a change to the state’s Transient Lodging Tax Statute that requires 70% of lodging tax revenues be dedicated to tourism and tourism-related activities, while the other 30% could go for other uses.
The Wallowa County letter stated the statute “puts a burden on the ability of these local jurisdictions to provide public safety for numerous visitors we entertain each year.”
Commissioner Todd Nash said the letter came through the Association of Oregon Counties and he got the approval of the Wallowa County Local Public Safety Coordinating Council.
“They were in full support of the concept, so I thought I would bring that to the board of commissioners here,” Nash said.
Commissioner Susan Roberts compared what she knew of the Tillamook letter to Wallowa County’s circumstances.
“The numbers are different, but the story’s the same,” she said.
The need in Wallowa County arose this year at least in part due to extended stays by tourists reluctant to go home because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There also was a sharp increase in calls for search and rescue services, according to county counsel Paige Sully.
“We got slammed this year,” Sully told the commissioners.
The commissioners asked David Hurley, a board member of the Wallowa Lake Tourism Association who owns Eagle’s View Inn and Suites in Enterprise, his thoughts on the letter as a lodging owner and tourism group member.
“I would like to see a recognition that it is for tourism, but it’s also for law enforcement because we have so many more people here,” Hurley said.
The letter noted the 7,000-plus population of the county triples or quadruples during the tourism season, thus increasing the need for law enforcement, search and rescue and medical services. Allowing the 70% of the lodging taxes to go toward those public services would “greatly reduce the pressure of trying to finance a sheriff’s deputy within our limited general fund,” the letter stated.
Nash is going to take the letter to the Eastern Oregon Counties Association to gain its support and later to lobby for it in the Legislature.
He said this is one of those rare cases where there seems to be no urban/rural or east-west divide, as so often happens in Oregon, since the idea originated in Tillamook County.
The only real pushback, he said, might come from lodging owners who may see a lower portion of that 70% go to them. However, he added, if Hurley’s position on the letter is any indication of other lodging owners, that may not be the case.
