out of the dark vigil

Community members walk alongside illuminated bags during the first annual Out of the Dark luminary vigil in Enterprise, hosted by the Wallowa County Center for Wellness on Sep. 30, 2021.

 Tosca Rawls/Contributed Photo

ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness will be holding its second annual Out of the Dark luminary vigil Saturday, Sept. 10, in honor of National Suicide Prevention Month.

The event coincides with World Suicide Prevention Day, a yearly worldwide awareness event geared towards spreading a singular message — suicide can be prevented.

Shannon Golden is a reporter for The Observer.

