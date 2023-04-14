chamber award.jpg

Jennifer Piper, center, executive director of the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce, received an Oregon Tourism Rising Star Award on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at the 2023 Oregon Governor's Conference on Tourism at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland.

 Travel Oregon/Contributed Photo

ENTERPRISE — Jennifer Piper, executive director of the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce, has been honored by the Oregon Tourism Commission with one of its Rising Star awards.

The award came at the 2023 Oregon Governor’s Conference on Tourism at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland, according to a press release.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.