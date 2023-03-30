Todd Nash, Veril Nelson

Todd Nash, left, president of the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association, talks with Veril Nelson, a Sutherlin area rancher, during the Douglas County Livestock Association’s Spring Conference on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Winston.

 Craig Reed/For the Capital Press, File

ENTERPRISE — Wallowa County commissioner Todd Nash announced on Thursday, March 30, his intent to run for Oregon State Senate District 29 in the 2024 Republican Primary Election.

Senate District 29 is currently represented by longtime Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, who announced on March 3 he would not seek reelection after his term expires.

