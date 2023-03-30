Todd Nash, left, president of the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association, talks with Veril Nelson, a Sutherlin area rancher, during the Douglas County Livestock Association’s Spring Conference on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Winston.
ENTERPRISE — Wallowa County commissioner Todd Nash announced on Thursday, March 30, his intent to run for Oregon State Senate District 29 in the 2024 Republican Primary Election.
Senate District 29 is currently represented by longtime Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, who announced on March 3 he would not seek reelection after his term expires.
“Eastern Oregon has been well represented by Senator Hansell and I intend to carry on that tradition to give rural Oregonians a voice in the legislature,” Nash said. “There are a multitude of issues that need to be addressed and challenges that need to be tackled that will require experienced leadership in natural resources, economic development and community-based issues if we are going to ensure rural Oregonians have the representation they deserve. I will be that leader and the voice we need.”
Nash has lived in Enterprise since 1968. He was elected as Wallowa County commissioner in 2016 and has served as president of the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association since 2021. In addition, he has been active with Association of Oregon Counties as co-chair of the Natural Resource Committee and on the Public Lands Committee at National Association of Counties. He is also the immediate past co-chair of the Wallowa County 4/H FFA Fair livestock Sale where he served for 15 years.
Nash has been very active with the state legislature going back to 2010 helping to shape many state policies within farming, timber, ranching and natural resource issues. He has also worked with Oregon Department of Agriculture and is currently a State Weed Board Member.
In preparation for filing for the seat this September, Nash has opened a political action committee, developed an exploratory committee and hired an Oregon campaign management firm.
“It would be an honor to represent the citizens of Senate District 29 in the legislature,” he said. “I look forward to meeting with and listening to constituents throughout the district, learning their issues, and earning their trust and eventually their vote.”
Senate District 29, which comprises all of Gilliam, Morrow, Sherman, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties, as well as parts of Wasco County.
