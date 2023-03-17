Andy Marcum, right, makes a request for $5,000 Wednesday, March 15, 2023, from the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners to support Cross the Divide's Kokanee Derby at Wallowa Lake. The commissioners approved the request for the June 16-17 derby.
Andy Marcum, right, makes a request for $5,000 Wednesday, March 15, 2023, from the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners to support Cross the Divide's Kokanee Derby at Wallowa Lake. The commissioners approved the request for the June 16-17 derby.
ENTERPRISE — A letter backing the U.S. Forest Service’s Morgan Nesbit Vegetation Project was approved by the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners at its meeting Wednesday, March 15.
“After looking at the letter, I think it’s good,” said the commission’s chair, John Hillock. “The people should know that the commissioners have worked with our natural resources committee and have committed funding to get additional work done on the Imnaha River Corridor.”
Commissioner Susan Roberts said the letter states the county desires that work is done on the entire forest, “not just patches.”
She also noted that Commissioner Todd Nash has made several tours of the area to see what needed to be done.
“The letter says that we agree with what you’re doing and want to see more of it,” Roberts said.
Nash, a rancher, said the Forest Service left out a crucial element, however.
“They never mentioned grazing in there,” he said. “That’s a large grazing area … and it’s been way overstocked with trees for a long time. It covers about 230,000 acres in that northern Nesbit area.”
The Wallowa-Whitman announced March 2 it would hold an open house at Cloverleaf Hall from 4:30-6:30 p.m. March 15 to give the public an opportunity to learn about the project and to ask questions.
The project area is about 20 miles southeast of Joseph. The goal of the project, the Forest Service said, is to promote forest conditions that support sustainable ecological functions and processes while maintaining and enhancing wildlife habitat diversity and quality. The project aims to promote a diversity of vegetation structure, density and composition that provides for wildlife connectivity within and across the project area.
Kokanee Derby
In another matter, the commissioners approved a request for $5,000 from Andy Marcum to help support the second annual Cross the Divide Kokanee Derby at Wallowa Lake scheduled for June 16-17.
After Commissioner Susan Roberts asked Marcum about the scope of Cross the Divide, he explained that the veterans support group has established a working relationship with veterans groups and support organizations in Oregon and Washington. He also noted that unlike its predecessor, Divide Camp, Cross the Divide reaches out to all veterans, not just the post-911 vets. But the organization does still focus on activities in Wallowa County, he said.
“Last year, we had about 35-45 (participants),” Marcum said. “This year, we hope to have about 100.”
He said the funding from the commissioners would help purchase prizes from local businesses and to pay for the printing of banners, flyers and advertisements for the derby. He said numerous businesses have been generous with their donations for Cross the Divide.
“But it gets to the point where you feel bad asking them and we want to give back to them, as well,” he said.
Roberts said there is funding available in the Motel Tax Fund.
Chairman John Hillock spoke in favor of Marcum’s request.
“I think that we should make an effort to support our veterans,” he said.
