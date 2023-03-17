ENTERPRISE — A letter backing the U.S. Forest Service’s Morgan Nesbit Vegetation Project was approved by the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners at its meeting Wednesday, March 15.

“After looking at the letter, I think it’s good,” said the commission’s chair, John Hillock. “The people should know that the commissioners have worked with our natural resources committee and have committed funding to get additional work done on the Imnaha River Corridor.”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.