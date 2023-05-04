Daniel Park speaks before the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners about an ongoing dispute over obtaining a permit to establish a yurt as a bed and breakfast Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Park's attorney, Rahn Hostetter, sits at right. The attorney for the estate of Park's opponent, Andrew Stamp, appeared via Zoom. The issue was tabled until May 24.
ENTERPRISE — An ongoing dispute between a landowner and a neighbor over plans to operate a bed and breakfast out of a yurt was center stage during the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, May 3.
Last year, Daniel and Sarah Park applied for a conditional-use permit to set up a bed-and-breakfast in in a yurt on his Scotch Creek land near Hurricane Creek, Planning Director Franz Goebel said. The surrounding land is zoned timber/grazing.
The county Planning Commission denied the application, a decision which was then reversed by the county commissioners. A neighbor of the Parks who disagreed with the commissioners’ reversal appealed to the state Land Use Board of Appeals (LUBA), which recently remanded the issue back to the commissioners.
At the commissioners’ March 1 meeting, they approved a motion made by Roberts to send the matter back to the Parks’ attorney to have three elements of the application “fleshed out.”
The landowner who filed the objection to the Parks’ plans was Twyla Poppleton, who has since died. However, the matter is being continued by her attorneys for her estate. Andrew Stamp representing Poppleton’s estate attended the meeting virtually.
Rahn Hostetter, an Enterprise attorney representing the Parks, told the commissioners what he believed to be a reason the issue has gone on for so long.
“There have been a number of extensions not because of the commissioners but because you’ve been hearing that there are settlements in the works,” he said.
The commissioners said their counsel, Paige Sully — who was not present — had asked them to have the attorneys for the Parks and for Poppleton’s estate articulate their positions for the record regarding any settlement.
When the attorneys stated their positions, it became clear there was still work to be done to reach a settlement. Commission Chairman John Hillock, too, was eager to get the matter resolved.
“I’d like to see you work this out rather than having to go through the whole … hearing process and have you guys finish your negotiations,” he said. “It sounds like you’re very close.”
He then asked for a motion to delay deciding the issue until the next commissioners’ meeting, but the Parks and attorneys for both sides had trouble coming up with an acceptable date until the commissioners agreed to hold a special meeting May 24.
Daniel Park said he’s eager to get the matter settled.
“I would just love for this to be over with,” he said. “This has just created a huge mess for my family. We have done everything we can to settle and to prolong it into June it’s just going to make it just more so. I just started a new job and I’m trying to study and this is a huge distraction for me as I’m trying to pass my engineering license. This is something we need to get over. It’s such a simple matter, but it’s become such a convoluted complicated thing. I don’t understand why this should take an extra month. I just ask the commissioners to make a logical and legal decision on this to allow us to get past all this.”
Hillock said if the matter can’t be settled May 24, the parties may have to agree to an evidentiary hearing sometime in June. Like others, Wallowa County Commissioner Susan Roberts expressed a desire to conclude the matter.
“The applicant is asking us to conclude this and not extend it out further because it has gone on long enough, and now Ms. Poppleton’s representative is asking us to extend it out further so they may have more time,” she said. “We need to return to reflect on the fact that Ms. Poppleton isn’t with us any longer. … I’m concerned we’re going to drag it out and keep dragging it out."
