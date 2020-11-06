ENTERPRISE — The four-faced clock in front of the Wallowa County Courthouse is tick, tick, ticking away once again.
A longtime project to get the clock running was completed in late October, and all sides of the clock, which was purchased about two decades ago, are in sync and firing on all cylinders.
Or, rather, gears.
Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce, the city of Enterprise, the Wallowa County commissioners and Wallowa County Rotary all played a part in getting the clock operating again, said Ralph Swinehart, rotary president.
“It was kind of an eyesore in a way, I guess, being there all these years and not having the right time on it,” Swinehart said.
Commissioner John Hillock said there were issues with the roughly 12-foot-tall clock almost immediately, due in part to some design problems.
“The way that the clock was built — and I don’t want to run down the clock (company) — this is not a top-of-the-line device. When it was purchased, it was the cheapest one you can buy,” Hillock said. “When we first got the clock, it had the same little clock movement that your clock at home would have.”
Hillock added there was no battery backup for the time-telling instrument, either.
Even with attempts at improving it, various issues cropped up for years that impeded its ability to tell time.
“Whenever there was a power outage I had to spend 20 minutes fixing the clock,” Hillock said, later adding, “Finally, the clock movements quit completely.”
Rotary helped fundraise for the needed repairs, which came in at a cost of approximately $7,000, according to Rotary Treasurer Rick Bombaci.
“Rotary club took it on as a project to complete it,” Swinehart said.
The county and city governments, Rotary and private citizens helped fund the repairs, and Hillock said the needed money was raised about a year ago. COVID-19, though, delayed Hillock’s ability to get needed parts for several months.
“The clock company got shut down with COVID for two months ...” Hillock said, noting the new clock wasn’t received until August.
Several more adjustments were needed before the time was right.
Hillock said the clock’s restoration is a part of “progressing toward the new Enterprise downtown and the revitalization of downtown.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.