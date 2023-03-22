ENTERPRISE — A family farm in Enterprise is one of 11 Oregon ag producers to receive a combined $2.1 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to expand their influence and market new products.
Stangel Livestock will use a $250,000 grant to expand the marketing and sales of their grass-fed bison meat and finished bison products.
"Oregon's family farmers and ranchers have put Oregon on the map as an agriculture powerhouse, all while supporting jobs across the state,” U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, said in a press release announcing the grants. “These grant dollars help kick-start efforts for family farms to innovate and continue to compete in a global marketplace.”
The funds have been made available through USDA Rural Development’s Value-Added Producer Grant Program. The grants help agricultural producers generate new products, create marketing opportunities and increase their incomes through value-added activities.
“I hear from Oregonians across the state about the need to ensure our world-class agriculture sector has the support it needs to grow and thrive,” U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, said in a press release announcing the grants. “The opportunities these grants will create for innovation and keeping Oregon farmers and ranchers competitive in the global market will have lasting impacts for Oregon communities.”
Grants will go to farmers in Clackamas, Deschutes, Jackson, Lane, Multnomah, Polk, and Wallowa counties. The grant announcement comes out in honor this week of National Ag Day 2023.
“National Ag Day is a time to recognize and celebrate the abundance provided by agriculture and the unwavering commitment of our nation’s agricultural producers,” USDA Rural Development Oregon State Director Margi Hoffmann said. “Through severe droughts and extreme wildfires, Oregon’s farmers, ranchers, orchardists and fishers put food on our tables, create jobs and supply our nation.”
