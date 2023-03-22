ENTERPRISE — A family farm in Enterprise is one of 11 Oregon ag producers to receive a combined $2.1 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to expand their influence and market new products.

Stangel Livestock will use a $250,000 grant to expand the marketing and sales of their grass-fed bison meat and finished bison products.

