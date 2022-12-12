comish grants 5085.jpg

Caprice Locke, Wallowa County's grants manager, goes over her report before the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners during a meeting Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

 Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain

ENTERPRISE — As part of its year-end wrapup, the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners heard a report on Wednesday, Dec. 7, about grants the county received over the past year.

Caprice Locke, the county grants manager, explained that any entity that collects more than $750,000 in federal funds has to have a single audit to account for the money.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.