ENTERPRISE — As part of its year-end wrapup, the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners heard a report on Wednesday, Dec. 7, about grants the county received over the past year.
Caprice Locke, the county grants manager, explained that any entity that collects more than $750,000 in federal funds has to have a single audit to account for the money.
“Right now, you have about $12 million worth of grants, but the total expenditures for last year was $1.8 million (in federal money for the current year),” Locke said. “That’s well over $750,000.”
The difference here is that not all the grant money was spent and the remainder remains in county coffers.
She presented the commissioners with a four-page document listing the grants received during the past year. Some of those grants, she said, actually were received in 2021.
“The $500,000 that the fairgrounds got, it came last year so they will not have to audit that this year, which is a big thing,” she said. “But they only spent $1,600 out of that $500,000.”
There also were grants incorrectly listed as coming from the federal government that did not, such as a $75,000 state Department of Environmental Quality grant for smoke management. Since it was a state grant, it was deducted from the total.
“Another thing deducted was $605,738.77 in payment in lieu of taxes money that originally was listed as federal,” she said. "But technically, PILT money is not required to be put on SEFA (Schedule of Expenditures of Federal Awards), so that was deducted.”
The last important element of the report was what Locke called “reconciliation,” which occurs when there’s a difference between what the state reports for income and what the financial statement from the county says. Those differences must be reconciled, since the federal money generally comes through the state.
“With the county being on a cash basis, anything that came in from the last year into the present year is counted in the present year, so that was last year’s money,” Locke said. “Most of the reconciliation is that way. Anything that was released this year for last year. So there’s always this balancing act.”
She pointed out to the commissioners the column on the document where the reconciliation was shown.
“And all of them came out to the penny after the reconciliation,” she said.
