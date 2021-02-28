ENTERPRISE — To maintain state services for Wallowa County, the county commissioners said they felt pressured into signing an intergovernmental agreement for a variety of auxiliary services at their Feb. 17, meeting.
The one-year agreement with the Oregon Health Authority is for community mental health; addiction treatment, recovery and prevention; and problem gambling services. But it puts the county in the liability crosshairs if any problems should arise.
Commissioner Susan Roberts said she wanted it in the record that, "while the state manages to avoid liability, counties like Wallowa can't."
She cited a case in Lane County's mental health court where there was a massive lawsuit against the county after a person murdered two people, tried to murder a third and the families of the victims sued the county.
"There's everything in there that protects the state; there's nothing in there that protects the county," Roberts said.
She said she felt that in order to obtain the state services, Wallowa County has no choice but to sign the agreement.
"We have started looking at every one of these (contracts) and we would prefer that the state not hold itself harmless but put all of that penalty on the counties that we can ill afford to pay — a $5 million lawsuit or more," she said. "With almost every one of these contracts, the state takes itself out of the realm (of liability) but leaves the county in the firing line but … we've had some discussion about this and we're just letting the public know that these things are hanging out there for our counties, that we're not protected … we're not given that protection from the state when we sign these contracts. We don't have much choice if we want to give these services to the people in our community. We sign them, but we've got our fingers and toes crossed that nothing will occur that will come back to punish us."
Commissioner John Hillock said some counties are able to find an alternative.
"A lot of counties have opted out of doing it and … could then put in their own provider," he said.
Roberts acknowledged that was a possibility for wealthier counties, but said it wasn't feasible for Wallowa County.
"We have tried in the past to get out of this and there doesn't seem to be a way," she said. "They provide their own; they hire and contract their own. That's the difference. We don't have that ability. I just wanted to get that in on the record."
Hillock agreed the county is caught in the middle in a variety of areas.
"It seems like everything we do, whether it's this or the sheriff's office or whatever, there's a certain amount of liability that comes back on the county," he said. "It's no different than running any of our businesses or spraying on weeds. There's always liability."
