LA GRANDE — An Enterprise man arrested earlier in March in connection with an armed robbery in Island City last summer needed to be transported by Life Flight following a weekend crash in Union County.
Just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 19, Oregon State Police Trooper Kainoa Delatori responded to a crash on Highway 82 between Elgin and Imbler, according to the OSP media log. Two pickup trucks were involved in the crash — a white Ford ranger and a tan Chevrolet pickup.
Delatori learned that the driver of the Ford Ranger — Trevor Hines, 44, of Enterprise — was injured and needed to be transported by Life Flight, according to the media log.
Hines was arrested on March 1, in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at Island City Market in August 2022. Bail was set at $50,000 and Hines posted his security release of $5,000 on March 6, court documents show.
The driver of the Chevrolet pickup told law enforcement that they were driving eastbound when they noticed the Ford Ranger drifting into their lane. The driver attempted to veer out of the way, but the Ford truck hit the rear driver’s side of the Chevrolet pickup.
OSP reported that the Chevrolet truck came to a stop about 10 feet off the road, but the collision caused the Ford Ranger to roll. The Ford truck traveled around 75 feet into a field before coming to a stop on its tires. The occupants of the Chevrolet truck were uninjured.
“At the time of this log entry, the status of the driver of the Ranger is unknown and crash reconstruction was underway,” Delatori reported.
Hines was set to appear in court on March 29.
