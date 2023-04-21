ENTERPRISE — Something new is taking place on the East Moraine Community Forest now that the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners has awarded a five-year contract for a local rancher to graze his cattle there.
The commissioners awarded the contract Wednesday, April 19, during their meeting at the courthouse.
In the past, the commissioners have twice awarded one-year contracts, Commissioner Todd Nash said. The extended contract comes with some new technology being tried.
“We’re going to do some things experimentally with some virtual fencing next year. There’s sensitive areas,” he said. “We have a myriad of activities that take place there — it’s not a standard grazing lease.”
The successful grazing applicant is the Charlie Warnock Family Ranch, which will graze 65 cow/calf pairs for $20 a month from about June 15 to Oct. 1 on the approximately 1,800 acres of the forest.
For winter pasture, the ranch will bring the herd to its home ranch near Enterprise, Warnock said.
He said that although he’s still a bit uncertain how virtual grazing works, he believes it uses global positioning system collars on the cows that are controlled by a satellite. They are reined in by the collars, which eliminates the need for physical fencing.
In his application, Warnock stated that he is aware that some recreationists are opposed to the grazing that takes place on the moraine and he believes the virtual fencing — when it is implemented — will do much to alleviate that opposition.
“I think the main thing is the virtual fencing when they get to that point,” he said. “I don’t think it’s going to happen this year but I don’t know for sure on that either.”
Warnock also said there are still “bugs” to work out in the technology.
“It’s still a trial and error thing right now that is just breaking ground,” he said.
But when the virtual fences are in place, they won’t be of concern to recreationists.
In the application, the Warnocks said they had attended a seminar on virtual fencing put on by the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association in the past and hope to attend another in 2024.
The application also noted that one of the groups expressing concerns about uses planned for the East Moraine Community Forest is recreationalists and asked the applicant how they would address that.
The Warnocks said they have had positive interactions with recreationists in the past and they hope to “build a positive perception by the recreationists” by the their future management of the land and their cattle on it.
“Many of the recreationists have negative opinions of livestock, so taking this opportunity to showcase best-management practices is critical,” the application stated.
“It is important to be sensitive to all of the interest groups, but because it is a multiple-use working landscape, it is important that everyone is respectful of the various uses.”
Nash told his fellow commissioners how the county went about awarding the grant.
“So what we did here … is we asked the Wallowa County Stockgrowers to redo the applications on our behalf and they actually went out for advertisement also to try to solicit (applications), as well as putting it on their website. We got back four applicants this year. We asked for recommendations from the Stockgrowers, they set up a committee that didn’t have a conflict and they looked at the applications without names attached to them. Then they sent their recommendations back to us. This year, they had two that they sent back to us and they labeled them ‘Application No. 1,’ and ‘Application No. 2.’ with the preference going to No. 2 and asking for our input and our recommendation. So that was the process laid out.”
Nash emphasized that ranchers do have a great need for pasture.
“The need for pasture in the competitive nature for leasing pasture is very high in Wallowa County,” Nash said.
“One of our big priorities here is to get the Forest Service leases that are close to get reauthorized.”
With that, Nash moved to support the Stockgrowers’ recommendation of application No. 2 — Warnock’s application — and Commissioners John Hillock and Susan Roberts voted in support of it.
