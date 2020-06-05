ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa County Board of Commissioners on Monday unanimously approved recommendations to expand the recycling program in the county.
Wallowa County Recycling Task Force, a volunteer-led community group, drafted the recommendations and on May 20 presented them to the county commissioners, according to a press release from task force.
More than 30 community members attended the meeting via Zoom to demonstrate support. After reviewing the recommendations, the commissioners gave the green light for the task force to begin implementing initiatives to revitalize the community recycling program.
“We are excited to get started and are getting the word out to encourage community involvement,” Shannon Wilson, task force member, said in an email.
The pro-recycling organization formed in March to address the negative impact that recycling market changes and other factors were having on the local recycling program. After expansive research and collaboration with county officials, the task force outlined initiatives in several areas that could increase the program’s economic resiliency.
“A substantial factor that affects the recycling program’s efficacy is contamination of materials through improper sorting and garbage disposal,” according to the press release. “The task force will focus efforts on increasing the quality and quantity of recyclable materials accepted at the recycling facility through improved signage and on-site community outreach.”
Other initiatives include expanding transportation and buyer options and upgrading the recycling facility.
If the year-long campaign is successful, it will be a first step toward expanding the lifespan of the Ant Flat Landfill, strengthening the economic sustainability of the recycling program, and increasing Wallowa County’s recycling rate from 21% closer to the state average of 41%.
The task force now will focus its efforts on tackling the facility upgrades and outreach infrastructure that will be needed to facilitate the recycling center’s ability to accommodate an expanded recycling program in July. The task force will coordinate efforts with the county and provide volunteer assistance on-site during July to assist community members with recycling program guideline changes.
Although the task force is a new community organization, it has a long-term vision for supporting a robust recycling program for Wallowa County residents. And for the community effort to be successful, the task force is looking for volunteers and material donations to help kick off the campaign.
Volunteers would help with the task force’s education campaign, digital outreach and facility upgrade projects. There also are a few open spots on the task force board for anyone interested in really diving into the recycling program, the press release stated,
Additionally, the task force is seeking large tarps, as a short-term solution, to cover outside bales. This prevents degradation of materials, which results in lower market prices. Locals interested in learning more or joining the efforts can contact the task force by email at wallowacountyrecycling@gmail.com.
