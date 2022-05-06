A wolf pack is captured by a remote camera in Hells Canyon National Recreation Area in northeast Oregon in February 2017. A Wallowa County rancher on Tuesday, May 3, shot and killed a wolf from a pack believed to be responsible for multiple attacks on livestock in the region, state wildlife officials said.
Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife/Contributed Photo, File
ENTERPRISE — A Wallowa County rancher on Tuesday, May 3, shot and killed a wolf from a pack believed to be responsible for multiple attacks on livestock in the region, state wildlife officials said.
The rancher had been granted a permit to kill up to two wolves from the Chesnimnus Pack, which the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife determined was responsible for at least four attacks on cattle between April 25 and 30.
Under the state’s wolf regulations, wolves can be killed after they are determined to be responsible for “chronic depredation,” or a minimum of two confirmed deaths within a nine-month period.
The death of the canid comes just weeks after the state’s annual wolf report showed anemic growth in Oregon’s wolf population in 2021. The tally represents a minimum number of wolves in the state, counting only the animals that can be verified by direct observation, trail cameras or physical evidence like tracks.
The report also highlighted a sharp rise in wolf deaths, 26 in 2021, up from 10 the previous year. Of the 26, the cause of death was unclear for four of the animals, one was killed by other wolves and another died of what are believed to be natural causes.
The rest of the deaths, 21, were caused by humans. The Department of Fish & Wildlife killed eight wolves associated with the Lookout Mountain Pack, including two pups, after repeated attacks on livestock in Baker County.
Especially troubling to state biologists and wolf advocates was the alarming number of poaching incidents.
At least eight wolves, including the entirety of the Catherine Pack, were poisoned in Union County. That case remains open, and a $50,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to an arrest.
In February of this year, a wolf was illegally shot in Union County, according to Oregon State Police, and another was illegally killed in Baker County in March, though officials did not specify how the wolf was killed.
Rewards of $22,000 and $11,500 were offered in those cases, respectively.
The kill permit granted to the rancher who killed the Chesnimnus Pack wolf earlier this week allows for one more wolf to be killed before it expires May 24.
