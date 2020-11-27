ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa County Board of Commissioners has removed Community Corrections from under the umbrella of the sheriff’s office.
The board made the move at its regular meeting Wednesday, Nov. 18. Commissioners agreed to place Community Corrections, which handles parole and probation, and its agencies under the county board.
Commissioner Susan Roberts explained this came after the county’s auditor recommended the change because Community Corrections and its operations are grant funded. She said the auditor found Wallowa County is the only county in the state where parole and probation was under purview of sheriff’s office. It would be better to have the county board oversee the department because of the grant funding.
"They felt it would be cleaner and we’d have less issues with our audit,” Roberts said.
