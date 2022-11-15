Fish wins sheriff race, considers next plans
Enterprise Police Chief Joel Fish joined a growing number of sheriffs across Oregon, including Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen, who say they won’t enforce at least parts of the controversial gun-control Measure 114, which state voters narrowly approved in last week’s election.

JOSEPH — Wallowa County Sheriff Joel Fish is joining a growing number of sheriffs across Oregon who say they won’t enforce at least parts of the controversial gun-control Measure 114, which state voters narrowly approved in last week’s election.

“I cannot enforce laws that I believe to be unconstitutional, and we already have court decisions stating that this portion of the measure is unconstitutional,” Fish said in a statement emailed to the Chieftain.

