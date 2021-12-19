ENTERPRISE — Tipping fees at Wallowa County’s Ant Flat Landfill will increase by $10 a ton beginning July 1, 2022, according to a decision by the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners at its meeting Wednesday, Dec. 15.
“We’ve been thinking about this for a while and we had some different thoughts at the last meeting,” Commissioner Todd Nash said. “I still think we should probably be looking at increasing that to $60 and putting it out there to the first of July, having six months to message that and everybody being able to adjust. That puts us still at the lower end of the spectrum of a tipping fee for our adjoining counties. It’s appropriate that we monitor it going forward where we need to adjust. That’s my recommendation, but the discussion’s open.”
He said at the board’s Dec. 1 meeting that Solid Waste Manager Ed Gomes offered comparisons with landfills in Northeast Oregon. Gomes said Baker County charges $57 a ton, Union County charges $64.40 a ton and Pendleton charges $66.30.
The fee increase is for large disposals and won’t directly affect the $10-per-barrel fee many individuals pay, Nash said.
Gomes and the other commissioners each considered incremental increases until reaching the $60 level, but they ended up agreeing with Nash.
“I think, and this is my own opinion, to just rip the Band-aid off and getting it up there to where it needs to be,” Nash said. “Rather than muddy the waters with incremental increases, I think it’s more responsible for us to just raise it to $60 and we’re still at the lower end of the spectrum of our adjoining counties of Baker, Union and Umatilla counties.”
