WALLOWA — The board of directors of the Wallowa Valley Music Alliance has made a decision to hold Wallowa Fiddle Tunes Camp 2021 as a virtual program this July.
What has traditionally been a gathering on the campus of the Wallowa School will be adapted to the world of online music instruction. The decision was made with careful consideration regarding the health and safety of camp participants and the local community.
The Wallowa Valley Music Alliance in a press release said the board is excited to reenvision what the long-standing music camp could grow to be. The instructors who will be joining the online camp include Matt Bell, Stuart Mason, Andy Emert, Emily Muller-Cary, John Weed, Larry Chung, Carla Arnold and Alan Feves.
The virtual camp may not take place over the entire week, but there will be at least three days (Friday through Sunday, July 16-18) of instruction, fiddle tunes and community activities.
Registration opened April 1 at www.wv musicalliance.org.
“Stay tuned for all the details,” stated the release. “We are busy crafting the best way to bring top-quality instruction in traditional string band music.”
