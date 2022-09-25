WALLOWA — In early August, Eastern Oregon saw a powerful storm packing golf ball-sized hail that left extensive damage to property and cars, and Friday, Sept. 23, the state approved $2 million to help the residents of Wallowa recover.
“This community has been left reeling,” Gov. Kate Brown said in a letter to lawmakers requesting the funding.
The storm traveled from the west toward Wallowa on Aug. 11, with some hail reported as large as golf balls and even baseballs in certain areas of Wallowa County and winds up to 50 mph, according to media accounts. Wallowa Memorial Hospital reported treating multiple patients for hailstone injuries.
Brown said many homes and businesses with west-facing windows still have boards covering them, with siding and roofs also heavily damaged.
Wallowa’s mayor declared a state of emergency Aug. 12.
While many community organizations have banded together, the northeast Oregon community of around 800 people does not have the financial resources to support repairs and recovery, Brown said in the letter.
“The city of Wallowa is a small, remote rural community with many low-income community members that live on fixed incomes, and many are either uninsured or underinsured,” Brown wrote.
There are no state or federal programs available to help with the cost of repairs at this time, Brown said. On Sept. 23, the Joint Legislative Emergency Board unanimously approved Brown’s $2 million request. The money comes from the Oregon Local Disaster Assistance Loan and Grant account, which is designated for localized events that do not meet the threshold for federal assistance.
“These emergency funds will help Wallowa County residents repair home and roof damage before the weather gets colder and the rain and snow begins. I’m thankful to my legislative colleagues for supporting this request for help,” Rep. Bobby Levy said in a news release.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.