Wallowa Memorial Hospital exterior
Buy Now

Wallowa Memorial Hospital in 2023 was named one of the nation's best critical access hospitals. This is the 10th time the Enterprise hospital has made the list since 2010. It’s the only Oregon hospital to receive this recognition in 2023.

 Wallowa County Chieftain, File

ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa County Health Care District Board of Directors has approved a 5.1% cost-of-living adjustment for its employees at Wallowa Memorial Hospital and its clinics.

The board took the action at its meeting on Monday, April 24.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.