Wallowa Lake Dam.jpg
Buy Now

Funding and design progress on the century-old Wallowa Lake Dam are underway, but the start date on construction has been pushed back a year to the fall of 2024.

 Wallow County Chieftain, File

WALLOWA LAKE — Funding delays and rising costs are pushing back the construction start date for the refurbished Wallowa Lake Dam by a year, but design and funding progress are underway, according to Dan Butterfield, president of the Wallowa Lake Irrigation District.

Butterfield said Thursday, Oct. 27, that the groundbreaking on the dam is expected to take place in fall 2024, after irrigation season concludes.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.