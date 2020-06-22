ENTERPRISE — Wallowa County is asking people who use the East Moraine Community Forest on Wallowa Lake to help shape its stewardship.
The Wallowa Lake Moraines Partnership, composed of the county, Wallowa Land Trust, Wallowa Resources and Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, purchased the nearly-1,800 acre forest in January to protect it from development. Now with the land in public ownership, the partnership is developing management plans for forestry, grazing, cultural resources, habitat and recreation, and according to the press release from the partnership, it is time for members of the public to weigh in on that management as well.
Since its inception in 2011, the partnership has been dedicated to maintaining sustainable working landscapes of forests and rangeland to contribute to the local economy and rural ways of life; providing public access respectful of the landscape and its scenic beauty; and protecting open space for wildlife, recreation and natural resources.
“The county has a unique opportunity and responsibility to balance multiple landscape uses and potentially model these uses for future county projects and for other communities in the rural West,” stated the press release.
“The information provided through this survey will inform the plan and paint a more comprehensive picture of how the property has been used, where management opportunities and challenges may occur and how we may address challenges with creative solutions.”
To facilitate public comments, an online survey is available at https://oregon.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0IMJPceytL5gYIt until July 17. For a paper copy, contact the WalloWa County Board of Commissioners office at 541-426-4543.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.