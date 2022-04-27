WALLOWA — The Wallowa School District is earning close to straight As.
The district's reaccreditation review was done in March, and the evaluation from Cognia rated the district at the top level — "impacting" — in 25 of the 30 categories the group reviewed. The other five categories were scored at "improving," the second-highest level possible.
Overall, Wallowa's "Index of Education Quality" was 362 on a scale of 100-400. In its report to the school, Cognia said the five-year average of schools in the Cognia Improvement Network ranges from 278.34-283.33, putting Wallowa between 75-80 points above average.
Cognia, an organization that accredits schools across the nation, looked overall at three main sections, and within that, 30 subsections in its evaluation of the district. In the first section, Leadership Capacity Standards, Wallowa was rated as "impacting" in nine of 10 scored subsections. In Learning Capacity Standards, the school was "impacting" in 10 of 12 subsections. And in Resource Capacity Standards, the school was "impacting" in six of eight subsections. The school, in fact, had more subsections (eight) with a perfect score — 4 on a scale of 1-4 — than it did subsections with an "improving" rating.
In Cognia's report, it noted that a rating of "impacting" means the school "demonstrates noteworthy practices producing clear results that positively impact the institution." An "improving" rating "pinpoints quality practices that are improving and meets the standards."
"Wallowa High School is committed to providing a quality educational experience for its students," the report from Cognia stated. "Evident through the review was the commitment of school leaders, teachers, students and parents to participate in a learning community where all students engage in a rigorous, supportive and well-rounded education that prepares them for their futures."
The evaluator praised school leaders and staff for their "commitment to continuous improvement processes relative to effective instructional practices and student learning goals" and said the school "promote(s) a culture to ensure students develop positive relationships with adults who support their educational experiences."
Conversely, the school needs to form a process to collect and analyze feedback for decision-making and needs to monitor the policies for its standard operating procedures, the evaluator found.
Accreditation, Superintendent Tammy Jones said she learned through the process, is important because it, in a sense, validates the education students receive at an accredited school.
"Basically what they said is it's a process that shows colleges, military and people that kids have graduated from an accredited institution, from (a) high school, that meets rigorous standards," she said of the explanation she received from Cognia. "I think that's really what it is there. There is (also) a stamp that, I believe, goes on the diplomas. It's kind of another level of insurance."
Cognia not only assessed school documentation, but spoke with students, parents and staff in its examination of the school. Jones said the school sought to get a good section of the parents and students — including different ages, grades, and levels of success in school — to talk to the evaluator.
Jones said the staff coming together to give students a quality education played a key role in the high accreditation score.
"What staff has come to realize is we have to build systems to sustain and look at things more deeply. They have been coming together every Monday for a while and just roll up their sleeves," she said, noting staff has addressed questions such as, "What's quality instruction? What is it that's necessary for kids to learn? What do we have to have in our classroom?"
Jones said an aspect learned during the COVID-19 pandemic — the importance of relationship — has played a role in helping staff better know what specific students need.
"We know the kids. We know every kid," she said. "That is the benefit of a small school, but the staff here will do whatever it takes."
She mentioned, for example, if a student is struggling in a specific subject, the knowledge staff has of that student can help pinpoint the cause of the struggle, rather than just taking a shot in the dark.
"What's their aptitude? Where is their strength areas? Helping them build on that and engage in school," Jones said.
As for the areas Cognia said Wallowa needs to continue growing, Jones said the work on that starts right away.
"That becomes our goals for the next school year," she said.
