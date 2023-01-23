WALLOWA — The Wallowa Public Library was not spared Aug. 11 by the hail and rainstorm that raged through town and damaged most structures. Within hours of the storm, plywood was placed over a lost window in the youth space and Holly Goebel, the library director, along with several volunteers picked up books covered in water and glass to try to salvage as much as possible.

But even with that quick response, books were damaged beyond repair from water that came in through the shattered window.

