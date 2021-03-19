WALLOWA — Spring break is coming.
That means that restless, cabin-fevered feet will want to go exploring. But with COVID-19 still lurking in Wallowa County communities and elsewhere, exploring is not so simple.
The Wallowa Public Library is coming to the rescue. Its “Book an Adventure” program will get you traveling on the magic carpet of books.
“Book an Adventure is a program for all ages to encourage continued reading and literacy development as the days get warmer and through the spring break holiday from school,” Wallowa Public Library Director Holly Goebel said. “We want people to be able to travel safely, and books and your imagination are great ways to do that.”
Patrons of all ages can stop by the library to check out a book and pick up “An Adventure Itinerary” to take home and read. They can then return the completed itinerary for a prize. There’s no limit on the number of “trips” to take to encourage folks to read the rest of March.
The itinerary card asks you to list the book title, the reader’s favorite part, and “Where I went.” That could be anywhere the book takes you, Goebel said. It could be a science-fiction book that takes you to Mars, or to the future. It could be a book that’s helping you plan summer backpacking trips in the Wallowas or a trip into your backyard to look at bugs. Especially for children, it could be a book that takes them to fairy-tale places or for a ride on a fire truck.
“Itineraries will be accepted for prizes through the month of April because we all know everyone reads at different rates, and with a pandemic continuing to make leaving home challenging, we want to be as flexible as possible,” Goebel said.
The prizes include jump ropes, Legos, nerf rocket shooters, chalk, books or an entry into a raffle for gift card for children. Adult prizes include a Bookloft gift card and a Blue Banana gift card.
The project is funded by the Friends of the Wallowa Public Library.
Wallowa Public Library is open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays of each month.
“The library is open for in-person browsing by appointment, keeping groups to one cohort/family at a time, and masks are required for anyone 5 years and older,” Goebel said. “We also offer at-the-door pick-up for patrons not ready to browse in person, or who just want to grab their items and go.”
