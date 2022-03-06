WALLOWA — The Wallowa School Board made it official, during an emergency session Tuesday, March 1, accepting the resignation of the school district’s superintendent, Tammy Jones, from her position.
“I think we should skip this one,” said board Chairperson Woody Wolfe, as he looked at the next item on the agenda. However, he opened it up for discussion.
Jones, who also resigned from her position on the Joseph City Council effective Feb. 15, said before the school board meeting that the two resignations are in no way connected.
“In some ways but not really,” Jones said. “It’s just time for me and my health.”
She also said she is resigning to spend more time with her family.
Her letter of resignation in Joseph said it was because of pressures and responsibilities at work. She said that she was unable to attend evening meetings in Joseph because she had to be at school functions. Also, in the two weeks separating the two resignations, she hadn’t yet received financial planning information regarding her state job.
Jones plans to stay on as superintendent until the end of June.
Board member Matt Howard made the motion, saying, “Reluctantly, I move to approve the retirement/resignation of the superintendent.”
The board voted unanimously to accept the motion.
This is the second time in four years the district has lost a superintendent. In 2020, Jay Hummel resigned after just two years on the job, being replaced by Jones at that time.
Wolfe asked the board for authorization to contact the Oregon School Boards Association and employ it to begin finding an interim superintendent to replace Jones. Since it usually talks six to eight months to find a permanent superintendent, the district doesn’t have the time before Jones resigns.
Board members did note that should they be pleased with the person hired as interim superintendent, it may be possible to offer a permanent contract.
