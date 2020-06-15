WALLOWA — Signups are available for anyone wanting to participate in Wallowa’s Fourth of July parade, set to take place at 11 a.m. on the nation’s birthday.
A signup sheet for anyone who wants to take part in the event, which is being run by a citizen’s committee, is available at Goebel’s gas station and Ram Auto and True Value Hardware in Wallowa, according to Terri Barnhart, a member of the parade committee.
The parade won’t have a theme or a grand marshal, as it was only recently given approval to proceed.
Entries of all kinds are welcome, Barnhart said, including antique cars or tractors, horse riders, entries from resources entitles, log trucks and more.
For more information, contact Barnhart at 541-263-2188.
