LA GRANDE — Firefighters quelled a small blaze Saturday, Aug. 1, near Union, according to press release from the U.S. Forest Service.
The 1-acre fire in the Bald Mountain area was first reported at 2:46 p.m. in timber in the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest nine miles east of Union.
The Union Interagency Hotshot Crew responded to the blaze, along with four members of the Grande Ronde Rappellers, a handcrew, a helicopter and more. The Forest Service reported rapid attack stopped the fire’s forward progress by early evening.
The cause of the fire was unknown at the time of the press release.
Firefighters remained at the scene of the fire through the evening and night ensure the fire was fully contained, according to the Forest Service, digging handlines, searching for and quenching hotspots and mopping up embers that could rekindle a fire later.
