JOSEPH — The Wallowa Mountains Office of the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest has a new district ranger.
Brian Anderson steps into the role beginning late May, according to a press release from the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest. Anderson serves as a deputy area ranger out of Stanley, Idaho, on the Sawtooth National Forest.
“The Wallowa-Whitman is fortunate to have a highly skilled leader joining our leadership team,” Wallowa-Whitman Supervisor Tom Montoya said in the announcement. “Brian brings some great experience in working with rural communities in Central Idaho and understands the impact that difficult resource decisions can have on local communities and agency employees.”
A Forest Service employee of more than 20 years, Anderson has gained a broad palette of skills throughout his career. He offers a strong natural resources background, an understanding of complex recreation issues and fire management experience, according to the press release. He has worked closely with a variety of stakeholders, including partners, public, tribes and other federal agencies.
Anderson since 2017 has served as the Sawtooth National Recreation Area deputy area ranger on the Sawtooth National Forest. He is responsible for managing a diverse landscape and high-use recreation area with numerous user groups and complex land management issues.
Anderson’s past assignments in the Forest Service include serving as acting district ranger on the Payette National Forest, acting area ranger on the Sawtooth National Recreation Area and as a wildland firefighter for the Idaho City Hotshots on the Boise National Forest.
Originally from Boise, Anderson received a bachelor’s of science in environmental science from the University of Idaho and a master’s of science in hydrology from Boise State University.
“I am extremely excited to join the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest and become a part of the local community with my family,” Anderson said in the press release. “I look forward to meeting stakeholders, hearing their perspectives, and working collaboratively to address a wide variety of land management issues across the Wallowa Valley and Eagle Cap Districts and the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area.”
Anderson will move to the Joseph area with his spouse, Amanda, their two daughters, Josephine and Matilda, and their dog, Mogul, the press release stated. In his free time, Anderson enjoys family adventures or hitting the ski slopes. His other hobbies include mountain biking, river running, fishing and camping.
More information about the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest is available at www.fs.usda.gov/wallowa-whitman.
