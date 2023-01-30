LA GRANDE — The La Grande District of the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest has a new ranger.
Stephaney Kerley steps into the new role at the end of February, replacing Bill Gamble, who retired at the end of June 2022, after approximately 11 years as the La Grande District ranger.
“The Wallowa-Whitman is grateful to have such a highly skilled district ranger joining our forest and our leadership team,” Wallowa-Whitman National Forest Supervisor Shaun McKinney said.
Kerley currently serves as a district ranger on the North Fork John Day Ranger District of the Umatilla National Forest and lives in La Grande.
Kerley brings a variety of knowledge to the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, including a strong natural resources and fire management background. She has vast experience working with a variety of tribal governments, county commissioners, partners, public stakeholders and other key federal agencies. Kerley is a certified advanced agency administrator and has extended experience overseeing complex large wildfires. Kerley has also applied this skillset to serve as a mentor for other line officers for incident management.
“I am looking forward to joining the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest. I have been living in La Grande for a few years now and I am extremely excited to be serving my community in this new capacity as District ranger,” she said. “I look forward to meeting my new colleagues and opportunities to work collaboratively with the public and our partners.”
Prior to serving as the North Fork John Day District ranger, Kerley worked in Southeast Idaho as the Mountain Home District ranger on the Boise National Forest from 2009 to 2021. In her previous two positions as district ranger, she was responsible for leading a large and geographically dispersed organization that touched both urban and rural communities, managing a complex landscape, leading fire management efforts to protect communities and working closely with a variety of external stakeholders.
Originally from Idaho, Kerley has a master’s degree in forestry from Northern Arizona University.
