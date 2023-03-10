Archive Book Store

La Grande Police Department made an arrest in connection with the early morning burglary at Archive Book Store, 315 Fir St., La Grande, on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. The burglar was attempted to steal games, puzzles and video game items from the store, shown here the following day on March 9, 2023. 

LA GRANDE — The Washington man facing charges stemming from the burglary Wednesday, March 8, of The Archives Book Store in La Grande has a conviction in Umatilla County for burglary.

Robert Frates, 39, of Walla Walla, Washington, was brought in on charges of first-degree burglary, second-degree robbery, second-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree assault, possession of burglary tools and being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon. The first two counts are felony level charges.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

