PENDLETON — Law enforcement booked a Washington state man in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in connection with the death of a La Grande woman.

Kari Lindeman, 49, was killed when the Ford Fiesta she was driving collided with a Dodge 3500 pickup driven by Gabriel Velasquez, 55, of Kennewick, Washington, who was traveling in the wrong direction in the eastbound lane near milepost 216, 5 miles east of Pendleton, according to the investigation conducted by Oregon State Police.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

