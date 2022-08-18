PENDLETON — Law enforcement booked a Washington state man in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in connection with the death of a La Grande woman.
Kari Lindeman, 49, was killed when the Ford Fiesta she was driving collided with a Dodge 3500 pickup driven by Gabriel Velasquez, 55, of Kennewick, Washington, who was traveling in the wrong direction in the eastbound lane near milepost 216, 5 miles east of Pendleton, according to the investigation conducted by Oregon State Police.
Lindeman died at the scene, OSP reported. Velasquez suffered serious injuries. An emergency helicopter flew him to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, Walla Walla, Washington.
Velasquez has been charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence, reckless driving and six counts of recklessly endangering another person. He has been appointed counsel by the court and is represented by Pendleton attorney Craig Russell.
According to court documents, Velasquez pleaded not guilty on all the charges against him. He is scheduled to appear in court for a pre-trial conference on Aug. 31.
