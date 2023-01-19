LA GRANDE — The cost of garbage service in many outlying portions of Union County will be rising next month.

The Union County Board of Commissioners voted 3-0 to approve a 7.1% rate increase for Waste-Pro on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The increase, which takes effect Feb. 1, matches one requested by Darin Larvik, the operations manager of Waste-Pro, which provides garbage collection service for much of Union County. 

Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer. Contact him at 541-624-6016 or dmason@lagrandeobserver.com.

